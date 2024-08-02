Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,808 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.21% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,466,000 after purchasing an additional 999,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,731,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,595,000 after buying an additional 235,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,762,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,580,000 after buying an additional 155,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,077,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.68. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $665,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,750,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,412,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $665,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,750,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,412,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at $690,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

