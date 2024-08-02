Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 2,698.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,230 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.25% of Healthcare Services Group worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCSG stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HCSG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

