Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.23.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $140.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.41 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

