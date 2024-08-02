Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 159,061 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159,061 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.69% of EVERTEC worth $17,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in EVERTEC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,141,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,328,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 494,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after buying an additional 56,097 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 69,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $205.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. Analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

