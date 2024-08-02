Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,368,955 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 86.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368,955 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,431,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in VICI Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after buying an additional 9,317,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 37.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.34 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

