Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,492,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,331 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.72% of Compass Therapeutics worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 148.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 181,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,152,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,008 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.79. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Compass Therapeutics Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

