Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on August 7th

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1966 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

