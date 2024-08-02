Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on August 7th

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1966 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $46.15.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
