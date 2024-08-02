Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JAZZ. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.48. 164,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,503. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,201,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

