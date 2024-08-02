Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $48.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $38.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $551,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,579,000 after purchasing an additional 204,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after acquiring an additional 612,715 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

