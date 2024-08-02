Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Computacenter (LON:CCC) Price Target to GBX 3,800

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,900 ($50.17) to GBX 3,800 ($48.88) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($42.45) to GBX 3,050 ($39.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Computacenter Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity

LON CCC opened at GBX 2,666 ($34.29) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,541.04, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,819.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,786.02. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 1,994.30 ($25.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,004 ($38.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.

In other news, insider Ros Rivaz sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,707 ($34.82), for a total transaction of £42,499.90 ($54,669.28). Insiders own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.

