JMP Securities Boosts The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $160.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.97. 27,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average is $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after buying an additional 414,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after acquiring an additional 250,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,900,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.