JMP Securities Cuts Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $35.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of IART opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.39. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $209,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,655 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,289,000 after purchasing an additional 252,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,340,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 77,489 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

