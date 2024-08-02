John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 36.66%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. John Bean Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.350 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $98.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

