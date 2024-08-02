Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,048 shares of company stock worth $1,234,530. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $14,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.