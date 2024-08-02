Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.62

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 195167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$163.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of C$52.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.3452028 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00. Also, Director Alexander G. Verge purchased 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $301,500. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

