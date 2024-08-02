JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) to Underweight

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $465.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 19.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

