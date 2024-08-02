JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $184.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cormark raised TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.94.

NYSE:TFII opened at $152.45 on Monday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. TFI International’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

