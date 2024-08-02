JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $15.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

NYSE:RKT traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.25. 11,304,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.83 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,382,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,462,000 after buying an additional 381,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,642,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,738,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 35,470 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 502,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 109,278 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

