JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $11.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Snap has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.90.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,508,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $110,103,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $13,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

