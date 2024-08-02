JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after purchasing an additional 378,697 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after acquiring an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,137,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after acquiring an additional 161,132 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,502,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,675. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

