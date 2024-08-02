JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.76 (LON:JUGI)

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc (LON:JUGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.76 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of LON:JUGI traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching GBX 353 ($4.54). 410,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,686. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 278 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 380 ($4.89). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.76.
About JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income
