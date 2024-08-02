Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,824 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $136,778,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 859.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,016,000 after buying an additional 749,641 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,379,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,037 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,209 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,120.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,334 shares of company stock worth $5,050,492 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.86. 4,056,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,014. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

