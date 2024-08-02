Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.800-10.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Kadant also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.80-$10.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $14.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.94. 102,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,519. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kadant has a 12-month low of $206.86 and a 12-month high of $363.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.50 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

