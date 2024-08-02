Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.10

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 91128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Kanabo Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.22 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 3.15.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store; and operates Treat It, an online clinic that provides mental health treatments.

