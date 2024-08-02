Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE) Director Acquires C$20,250.00 in Stock

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) Director Marc Edwards acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$20,250.00.

Marc Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Marc Edwards acquired 345,000 shares of Kane Biotech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$48,300.00.

Shares of CVE:KNE opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.55. Kane Biotech Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24.

Kane Biotech ( CVE:KNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

