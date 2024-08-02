Kellanova (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on K

Kellanova Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of K stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,468,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $67.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $4,452,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,908,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,501,352.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $4,452,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,908,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,501,352.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,837,176 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.