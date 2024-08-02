Keller Group (LON:KLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,510.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,510 ($19.42) and last traded at GBX 1,488.44 ($19.15), with a volume of 12567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,490 ($19.17).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Keller Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.72) to GBX 1,500 ($19.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,330.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,115.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,231.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.21) per share, for a total transaction of £4,158 ($5,348.60). Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

