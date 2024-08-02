Keller Group (LON:KLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,510.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,510 ($19.42) and last traded at GBX 1,488.44 ($19.15), with a volume of 12567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,490 ($19.17).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Keller Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.72) to GBX 1,500 ($19.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KLR
Keller Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.21) per share, for a total transaction of £4,158 ($5,348.60). Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.
About Keller Group
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.
