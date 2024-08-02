Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Receives $71.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Kemper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMPR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

In other news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,867. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Price Performance

NYSE:KMPR opened at $63.17 on Friday. Kemper has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kemper will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.