Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 862 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Red Violet by 58.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 663,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 245,224 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Violet during the first quarter worth about $978,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Red Violet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,113,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Violet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.49. Red Violet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.

Red Violet Profile

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Red Violet had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

