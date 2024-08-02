Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $230,000 Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 95.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,687 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 64,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNA stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.47. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

