Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $11.64 on Friday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

WT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

