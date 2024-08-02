Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,029,000 after acquiring an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Crown by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Crown by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,614,000 after acquiring an additional 44,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

Crown Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.