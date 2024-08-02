Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,462,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 453,926 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385,115 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after acquiring an additional 544,482 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after acquiring an additional 68,924 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.81. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.93.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

