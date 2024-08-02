Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APGE. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $45.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $72.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on APGE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Therapeutics

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,412.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,084,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,939,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Stories

