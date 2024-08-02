Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $705,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora stock opened at $237.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.89.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $5,853,984.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

