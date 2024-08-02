Kennedy Capital Management LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Natera by 47.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Natera by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Natera by 6.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.
Natera Stock Performance
NTRA stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Natera
In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $3,137,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,132.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,499,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $3,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,132.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,387 shares of company stock valued at $12,684,836. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- EA’s New Game Launch Boosts Stock: Is It Time to Buy?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- T-Mobile Stock Poised to Outperform Peers with Stellar Quarter
- What is a Dividend King?
- Defense Stocks Soar to New Highs; Higher Highs Are Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.