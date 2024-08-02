Kennedy Capital Management LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Natera by 47.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Natera by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Natera by 6.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $3,137,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,132.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,499,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $3,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,132.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,387 shares of company stock valued at $12,684,836. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.