Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.7% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $2.50 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SPWH. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

