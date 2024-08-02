Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 72,751 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,751 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,000.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,828.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,554 shares of company stock valued at $308,044. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NRIX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRIX opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

