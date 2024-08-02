KeyCorp Boosts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $44.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

AXTA stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 485,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

