KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 124.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470,520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of KeyCorp worth $13,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

KeyCorp Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,839,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,832,715. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.