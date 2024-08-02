KeyCorp Trims Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price to $11.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bumble from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.84.

Bumble Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

