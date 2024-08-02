Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Price Performance

KFRC stock opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.81. Kforce has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFRC

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.