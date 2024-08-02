Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85. Kforce has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other Kforce news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kforce news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock worth $1,015,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 59.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 487.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 50.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

