Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

KIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Shares of KIM traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,591,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $200,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $150,326,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,891 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $84,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.