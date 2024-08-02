Kinross Gold Co. (K) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 6th

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

Kinross Gold stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.45. 1,066,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,256. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.7244147 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total transaction of C$6,499,680.00. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total value of C$77,630.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total transaction of C$6,499,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,076 shares of company stock worth $6,954,397. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.33.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

