Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) PT Raised to $485.00 at Truist Financial

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $440.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $447.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.51 and a 200 day moving average of $427.73. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director C. Kronenberg Anne 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

