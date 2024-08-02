KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

