KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $137.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $123.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock traded down $9.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,336,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 17.99%. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

