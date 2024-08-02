KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR traded down $8.60 on Thursday, hitting $111.15. 2,518,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

