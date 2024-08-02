KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $150.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $7.90 on Friday, reaching $111.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,581. The stock has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,838,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

